Syracuse Snaps Six Game Losing Streak by Knocking Off Pitt

It may have been cold outside, but it was hot inside Carrier Dome Sunday afternoon as Syracuse beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 80-72, snapping a six-game losing streak and advancing to 2-7 in ACC play.

It started off as a game of back and forth between the Orange and the Panthers in the 67th meeting between the two teams. Syracuse had a lot to prove as they were coming off a loss to Notre Dame on Thursday, while Pittsburgh came off an overtime road win against Clemson.

It was a strong offensive game for the Orange, who had all five of their starters score in the double digits: Chrissy Carr with 19, Chrislyn Carr with 17, Alaysia Styles with 16, Naje Murray with 14 and Teisha Hyman with 11.

“Every time all five of us score in the double digits, we win,” guard Naje Murray said on the team’s shooting execution.

They held a double-digit lead over Pittsburgh for most of the third and fourth quarters, but it did not start off that way. Every time one team would go on a little run, the other would answer keeping the game within reach for both squads.

By the end of the first half, Syracuse had claimed a five point edge after going on an 8-4 run.

Syracuse started off strong at the beginning of the third quarter. They earned 14 points in the first five minutes, and took a ten point lead. The Orange continued to score, rarely letting Pittsburgh come within a handful of points of them for the remainder of the third quarter.

Syracuse kept that momentum going into the fourth quarter, despite Pittsburgh’s best efforts to break the deficit. Pittsburgh closed the gap to only three points, but Syracuse did not let that stop them and answered. It remained a close game throughout the remainder of the fourth quarter, but ultimately Syracuse came out on top. They are now 9-10 overall.

“I thought it was just a matter of time,” Acting Head Coach Vonn Read said.

Syracuse hits the road this week and heads to Florida to play the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Syracuse and Pittsburgh will meet again on Feb. 13.