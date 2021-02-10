Syracuse Picks Up Critical Road Win With Sweep of NC State

Kadary Richmond went on a personal 6-0 run late in the first half and Syracuse controlled the action throughout the rest of the game from there. The Orange picked up a critical road win by beating NC State 77-68. With the win, Syracuse improves to 11-6 (5-5) while the Wolfpack dropped to 8-8 (4-7). Syracuse next plays Boston College in the Dome on Saturday.

With Syracuse trailing 28-25 late in the first half, Kadary Richmond hit two free throw, picked up steals on the next two NC State possessions and converted both into layups. An Alan Griffin three shortly after that put Syracuse up six. Despite NC State trimming the halftime lead to just one, Syracuse would not trail the rest of the way.

The lead was pushed to 10 midway through the second half after back to back threes from Robert Braswell and Alan Griffin. NC State called a timeout, and quickly scored seven straight points to trim the advantage to three. Syracuse responded with a 10-2 run sparked by three offensive rebounds during that stretch.

Griffin led Syracuse with a game high 22 points on 9-17 shooting. He added four three pointers, four rebounds and two assists as well. Buddy Boeheim had his best game in quite some time with 16, three rebounds and three assists as he made three of his five three point attempts. Richmond had eight points, three assists and three steals off the bench.

Syracuse forced 20 NC State turnovers and controlled the boards with a 32-28 advantage. Syracuse shot 46.7% from the floor and 47% from three point range.