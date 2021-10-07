    • October 7, 2021
    Syracuse Basketball Tip-Off Event Slated for October 22nd

    The men’s and women’s program will showcase their skills in front of Orange fans.
    Author:

    Syracuse basketball tip-off will be held on October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. in the Carrier Dome as a fan friendly event to start the 2021-22 season. Both the men’s and women’s programs will be featured. 

    More from Syracuse Athletics:

    A ticket claimed in advance is required but admission is free. The Dome will open at 6:00 p.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

    THE EVENT: Orange Tip-Off will feature a night of basketball-themed events, including an intersquad scrimmage from the men’s team, skills challenges with both squads, and a chance to see this year’s men’s and women’s teams.

    GIVEAWAYS: Autograph cards signed by members of the men’s and women’s teams, commemorative Dome tins, and team posters will be available to those in attendance.

    SYRACUSE BASKETBALL: Hall of Fame member Jim Boeheim is in his 46th season as head coach at his alma mater. The Orange are coming off a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance and return the starting backcourt of Buddy Boeheim, a senior, and junior Joe Girard.Orange Tip-off also provides a great opportunity to see acting head coach Vonn Read and the nine newcomers on the women’s roster.

    FAN PARTICIPATION: Select fans will have the opportunity to participate in on-court challenges during the event.

    TICKETS: Tickets are available by following the links: Students and Public

    SPECTATOR INFORMATION: Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for entry for fans age 12 and over. Children ages five-to-11 will be required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR-type test administered within 72 hours of the event start time. More information is available at cuse.com.

    Masks must be worn inside the Dome.

