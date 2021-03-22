Syracuse Tops South Dakota State, UConn Up Next

Syracuse used a fourth quarter run to pull away from South Dakota State on Sunday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Orange entered the final frame with a two point lead, but outscored the Jackrabbits 22-7 on its way to a 72-55 victory. Next up for Syracuse is the one seed in the region, the UConn Huskies. That game tips at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23rd and will be broadcast on ESPN.

All five of Syracuse's starters reached double figures, led by Emily Engstler's 18 points. She hit four of the Orange's 12 three pointers and also grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double. Engstler was a defensive force with six steals and four blocks. Digna Stroutmane also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Strourtmane added three steals, two blocks and two assists.

Freshman center Kamilla Cardoso only played 23 minutes, but it was a high productive 23 minutes. She scored 12 points and blocked six shots. The Orange recorded 14 blocks in total on the night.

Starting point guard Tiana Mangakahia returned to action after missing the ACC Tournament with an injury. She scored 11 points and dished out seven assists to help lead Syracuse to a victory.

It was a revenge win of sorts, as South Dakota State ended Syracuse's season two years ago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Many players from that team are still on the Orange and remembered that loss well. That served as extra motivation going into this one.