    • November 25, 2021
    VCU's Defense Shuts Down Syracuse, Orange Drops Second Straight

    The Rams athletic, aggressive defense was too much for Syracuse.
    Syracuse basketball dropped its second straight game with a 6-55 loss to VCU in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. This puts the Orange in the losers bracket, and will face the loser of Baylor vs Arizona State. Syracuse drops to 2-2 on the season while VCU improves to 3-2. 

    The matchup featured one of the better shooting teams in Syracuse against one of the better defensive teams in VCU. The defensive team won as the aggressive style of the Rams frustrated the Orange all night, preventing open looks and forcing difficult shots. VCU has not been a great offensive team so far this season, but scored 44 points in the second half to earn the victory. 

    Syracuse led 27-23 at halftime despite shooting under 25% from the floor. The Rams took control with a 9-2 run to open the second half, and kept the Orange at bay the rest of the way. 

    Syracuse shot just 29% from the floor overall and made only five of 23 three point attempts. The Orange turned the ball over less and outrebounded VCU but still lost the game due to poor shooting. Syracuse could never solve VCU's offense. The pressure, full court press really bothered Joe Girard, who finished with six points, zero assists and six turnovers. 

    Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 20 points but was just 6-17 from the floor and 2-10 from beyond the arc. Jimmy Boeheim finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Cole Swider was 2-14 from the floor including 0-7 from three point range. 

    VCU Recap
