Syracuse vs Houston Preview

The Orange and the Cougars square off in the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.

Syracuse and Houston meet in the Sweet-16 of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The game tips at 9:55 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on TBS. Here is a comparison of the two teams.

Category Syracuse Houston Seed 11 2 Record 18-9 26-3 Conf Record 9-7 14-3 Conf Tourney Lost Quarterfinals Won Title Points 75.9 77.4 FG% 44.7% 44.3% 3PT% 35.4% 35.8% FT% 78.2% 73.8% Assists 15.3 13.9 Points Allowed 70.4 57.9 FG% Def 41.1% 37.3% 3PT% Def 31.9% 28.3% Reb Margin -2.3 +9.3 Blocks 5.1 4.7 Steals 8.3 8.2 TOs 11.3 10.8 TOs Forced 14.2 14.6 Off Efficiency 17th 7th Def Efficiency 88th 11th

POINT GUARD

Category Syracuse Houston Player Joe Girard DeJon Jarreau Height 6-1 6-5 Weight 195 185 Points 9.7 10.9 FG% 35.3% 44.6% 3PT% 33.1% 36.7% FT% 77.1% 72.6% Assists 3.6 4.1 Reb 3.0 5.3 Steals 1.4 1.3 Blocks 0.1 0.5 TOs 2.1 2.3

SHOOTING GUARD

Category Syracuse Houston Player Buddy Boeheim Marcus Sasser Height 6-6 6-1 Weight 195 190 Points 18.0 13.3 FG% 44.0% 38.4% 3PT% 39.6% 32.7% FT% 87.0% 88.5% Assists 2.6 2.3 Reb 2.5 2.5 Steals 1.3 1.3 Blocks 0.0 0.0 TOs 1.6 1.3

SMALL FORWARD

Category Syracuse Houston Player Alan Griffin Quentin Grimes Height 6-5 6-5 Weight 190 205 Points 13.7 18.1 FG% 43.6% 41.4% 3PT% 36.6% 41.7% FT% 89.3% 77.1% Assists 1.9 1.9 Reb 6.0 6.0 Steals 1.2 1.3 Blocks 1.7 0.3 TOs 2.1 1.9

POWER FORWARD

Category Syracuse Houston Player Quincy Guerrier Justin Gorham Height 6-7 6-7 Weight 220 225 Points 13.9 8.5 FG% 49.8% 50.0% 3PT% 31.4% 36.2% FT% 67.7% 68.6% Assists 0.9 1.2 Reb 8.5 8.6 Steals 0.8 0.8 Blocks 1.1 0.4 TOs 1.1 0.8

CENTER