Syracuse vs Pitt Postgame: Jesse Edwards
The Orange's starting center discusses what went wrong in the final seconds.
Syracuse center Jesse Edwards discusses loss to Pittsburgh, including what went wrong in the final 17 seconds, in the video above.
SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE
SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX
Scroll to Continue
Read More
JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF