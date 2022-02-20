Syracuse Women's Basketball Blown Out at NC State

Syracuse women’s basketball traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina for their 10th matchup against a ranked opponent this season. But it was No. 4 NC State that lead the entire game in a 95-53 win over the Orange in the Sunday matinee.

The Wolfpack put in the first basket 11 seconds into the game to spark a 9-0 run before a Syracuse timeout. Graduate guard Najé Murray was able to stop the bleeding just a little with a layup for the Orange’s first bucket. Murray put in all of Syracuse’s nine points in the first quarter.

The second quarter went much better for the Orange. Redshirt sophomore guard Teisha Hyman and senior guard Chrislyn Carr traded baskets in a 11-0 run to open the quarter and to force NC State to call timeout. The Wolfpack responded, however, with a 9-0 run of their own. Syracuse was only outscored 20-17 in the second quarter after just tallying nine points in the first ten minutes. The Orange shot 3 of 9 from deep in the second quarter, but 4 of 17 in the first half. NC State had a 48-26 lead at the break.

The Wolfpack continued to run away with this one in the second half, outscoring the Orange 27- 13 in the third and then 20-14 in the final ten minutes.

NC State had three players score in double figures. Forward Kayla Jones led all scorers with 18 and the Wolfpack’s leading scored Elissa Cunane had 14.

The Orange also had three players with double figures. Carr led Syracuse with 14 points while Hyman and Murray tallied 12 apiece. For Hyman, this was her 15th straight game with at least 10 points.

NC State secured its 25th win of the season and remains at the top of the ACC standings with a little more than a week before the conference tournament.

The Orange went 1-9 against the top ranked teams this season, the lone win came against then-No. 18 Ohio State back in December.

Syracuse will play its final road game of the year this Thursday when they take on Wake Forest February 24 at 7 p.m.