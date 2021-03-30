Syracuse Women's Basketball has Eight Players in the Transfer Portal

Turnover is expected on any basketball roster, but Syracuse women's basketball is pushing it to unprecedented levels. There are currently eight Orange players in the transfer portal after several entered their names on Monday. It includes multiple starters and several contributors. Here is the list of those currently in the portal, which does not include point guard Tiana Mangakahia who is turning pro.

G Faith Blackstone (Freshman): Appeared in six games this past season averaging 2.3 points per game. One of four players suspended for violation of team rules prior to the start of the ACC Tournament.

F Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi (Redshirt Junior): Djaldi-Tabdi has been a three year contributor as a key bench player. Was named ACC Rookie of the Week twice as a freshman. Averaged over eight points per game as a freshman and sophomore, down to just 4.7 points this past season.

G/F Emily Engstler (Junior): The highest rated recruit in Syracuse women's basketball history when she signed, Engstler was a contributor as a true freshman, started 31 games as a sophomore and was the ACC Sixth Player of the Year this season. She was expected to be the leader of the team next year.

C Amaya Finklea-Guity (Senior): A four year contributor, Finklea-Guity saw her role decrease this past season with the emergence of freshman Kamilla Cardoso. Appeared in 19 games this year scoring 3.4 points per game. Averaged over six points per game during each of her first three years.

G Lauren Fitzmaurice (Junior): Fitzmaurice opted out of the 2020-21 season. She played sparingly during her three previous seasons with the Orange.

G Kiara Lewis (Senior): Syracuse's leading scorer the last two seasons, Lewis was a two time National Player of the Week as a junior. Averaged over 17 points per game as a junior and 14 as a senior.

F Digna Strautmane (Senior): A four year contributor, Strautmane has averaged at least seven points per game each season with the Orange. Shot a career high 36% from three point range as a sophomore.

G Taleah Washington (Sophomore): Appeared in 13 games this season averaging 1.6 points. Played in 29 games as a true freshman, averaging 3.2 points. Was among the four players suspended for violation of team rules before the start of the ACC Tournament.