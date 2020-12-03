Syracuse Women's Basketball home opener turned into a scrimmage at the Melo Center due to a leaky roof.

Syracuse Women's Basketball moved to the Melo Center after the game vs Lincoln PA was canceled

The Syracuse Women's basketball team was set to play the first home game of the season last night, but things got a little wet in the newly renovated, $118 million Carrier Dome.

The tip-off was set for 6 p.m. but as I waited to watch my first basketball game from press row, the teams headed back to locker rooms around 5:50, after warm-ups.

The Ladies getting ready to take on Lincoln PA for the home opener in the Carrier Dome.

An official was then seen wiping up droplets of water on one end of the court due to a leaky roof. The confusion was in the air, some folks from the media were packing up to leave and others were waiting around to see if the teams will return to the floor. Some members of the media waited around for 30-45 minutes to hear an official word from Syracuse Athletics.

As anticipation rose, players from the men's team started to trickle into the Carrier Dome, followed by coach Jim Boeheim. The players started to shoot-around on the same court the women's game was canceled on just moments ago, heightening the confusion even more amongst members of the media.

As an official word from Syracuse Athletics came down, stating the women's game has been moved to the Melo Center for a private scrimmage, media members were given 15-20 minutes to pack up and leave. I stayed for as long as I could to watch the men's players as the majority of them stayed on one end of the court (the side that was not wet) going through the motions of practice.

NOTE* The men's team is scheduled to take on Niagra in the Carrier Dome tonight, at 8 pm.

The ladies dominated the scrimmage vs Lincoln PA, winning 90-39. Freshmen Kamilla Cardoso and Priscilla Williams had stand-out performances. Cardoso finished with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 blocks. Meanwhile, Williams put on a show from beyond the arc hitting 8-11 threes, after struggling to find her shot in the season opener. She finished the scrimmage with 24 points.

Coach Quentin Hillsman played veteran guards Tiana Managkahia and Kiara Lewis for 15 minutes each. Managakahia recorded 8 points and 8 assists in the scrimmage.

The ladies will next take on the court for an official home game this Sunday, 12/6 in a non-conference match-up vs Penn State. Game time is set for 2 p.m.