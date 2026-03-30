Takeaways from Gerry McNamara's introductory press conference Monday at the Dome

New Syracuse basketball head coach Gerry McNamara gave his introductory press conference on Monday. In attendance were his family, Jim Boeheim and around 3,000 Syracuse fans starving for success. Here are several takeaways from the fan-filled welcome home party.

Setting his opening week timeline

McNamara said this was his first full week fully in charge of the Orange. Ten days ago his Siena squad took on Duke, six days ago he was announced as head coach. He spent last week with both programs.

“This would be my first full week down here, and it goes right into the staff being in place, and right into recruiting,” McNamara said.

He said the staff will be a mixture of “familiar faces” and new names. In the meantime, he is also talking to the current players about potentially returning as he was complimentary of the talent on last year’s roster. The transfer portal opens on April 7.

The good news is that McNamara has gone through this experience before when he took over at Siena two years ago. The timeline should be similar, even if the resources and outside circumstances are not. Siena added 10 wins to their previous total the year McNamara took over and nine more the following year. It is a promising sign for Syracuse for the upcoming season after dropping six straight to end 2026 with a second straight losing record..

No hard feelings being passed over in 2023

McNamara said one of the hardest parts about leaving for Siena was understanding he may not come back to Syracuse unless the program floundered under Adrian Autry, or (jokingly) the Saints had enough of him as a head coach one day. He talked about being happy for Autry when he was promoted to head coach, understanding the decision at the time.

“I love Adrian Autry,” McNamara said. “There was no one happier for Red when he got the job than me. I was actually grateful that he wanted me to be his associate head coach.”

He said the Siena job represented a challenge he didn’t know he was ready for, something his agents pushed him towards. Eventually, his work in Loudonville led him home.

“The way I looked at it was, I was grateful that [Red] believed in me, but I also knew my window was getting a little bit smaller,” McNamara said. “I felt like this was a blessing in disguise, the right opportunity for me to go move myself on my own, under no one's blanket.”

Bryan Blair capitalizes on his first major hire

Blair’s first decision as Syracuse AD, coming so early in his tenure, may be the one that defines him the most. Less than two weeks ago, Blair had his welcome event, by-design a tame affair compared to McNamara’s rousing welcome. Incoming chancellor Mike Haynie said the packed welcome event was Blair’s idea. It went along with his vision to “weaponize the Dome” that he discussed earlier in the month.

Some 3,000 fans were packed throughout Miron Victory Court attached to the Dome, and those on hand received signs with their new coach’s face as well as t-shirts and orange pom poms.

John Wildhack, Haynie and Blair spoke, accompanied by video messages from the likes of alumni sportscasters Noah and Ian Eagle, and board of trustees member Mike Tirico, Hall of Famers Boeheim and Carmelo Anthony, and ex-Cuse standouts Tyus Battle, Michael Carter-Williams, and Trevor Cooney.

Blair talked about wanting to create a moment for Orange fans. He wanted this moment to cause [financial] momentum for the team as the transfer portal window opens eight days from now.

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