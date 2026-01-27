Syracuse vs. NC State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The North Carolina State Wolfpack returns home to host the Syracuse Orange after a successful road trip. They upset Clemson and then beat Pittsburgh, giving them four wins – all on the road – in their last five games, and are 7-2 in their last nine contests.

On the flip side, Syracuse has lost three straight, including two as favorites, and now heads down south for an ACC matchup. NC State is 5-2 in conference this season, while Syracuse is 3-4.

Can NC State make it three wins in a row and hand Syracuse its fourth straight loss?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

Syracuse vs. NC State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Syracuse +10.5 (-118)

NC State -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Syracuse: +455

NC State: -625

Total

151.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Syracuse vs. NC State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Syracuse record: 12-8

NC State record: 14-6

Syracuse vs. NC State Betting Trends

Syracuse is 9-11 ATS this season

NC State is 11-9 ATS this season

Syracuse is 4-3 ATS on the road this season

NC State is 6-5 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 10-10 in Syracuse games this season

The OVER is 11-9 in NC State games this season

Syracuse vs. NC State Key Players to Watch

Quadir Copeland, Guard, NC State Wolfpack

Quadir Copeland started his collegiate career at Syracuse, but he started just one game in two seasons, averaging 9.2 minutes per game his freshman year and then 22.3 in his sophomore season. He then went to McNeese, where he started 24 of 35 games, and has now taken a big step forward as a full-time starter at NC State.

Copeland leads the team with 14.1 points per game, thanks to 47.6% shooting from beyond the arc. He’ll have an extra jump in his step tonight against his former squad.

Syracuse vs. NC State Prediction and Pick

A glance at Syracuse's recent losses might lead you to believe that they should be able to cover this +10.5 spread. They lost by 8, 2, and 9 in those games, and haven’t lost by double digits since November. But they were favorites in two of those losses and +2.5 underdogs in the nine-point loss.

Syracuse is just 3-4 against the spread this season as underdogs, including a loss in the only game it was this big of a dog. The Wolfpack should be able to get a big win as they return home on Tuesday night.

Pick: NC State -10.5 (-102)

