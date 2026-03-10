Syracuse vs. SMU Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament 1st Round

The Syracuse Orange and SMU Mustangs both enter the ACC Tournament on losing streaks.

Syracuse lost its last five games, failing to cover the spread in any of them, to finish the regular season 15-16. SMU had a good enough start to the season to stay well above .500, but also lost its last four games both straight up and against the spread to finish at 19-12.

The Orange’s last win actually came against these Mustangs back on February 14, beating SMU 79-78 as +2.5 home underdogs.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

Syracuse vs. SMU Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Syracuse +4.5 (-110)

SMU -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Syracuse +152

SMU -430

Total

140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Syracuse vs. SMU How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Syracuse record: 15-16

SMU record: 19-12

Syracuse vs. SMU Betting Trends

Syracuse is 16-15 ATS this season

SMU is 18-13 ATS this season

The OVER is 16-15 in Syracuse games this season

The UNDER is 18-13 in SMU games this season

Syracuse vs. SMU Key Players to Watch

Boopie Miller, Guard, SMU Mustangs

Boopie Miller has taken a big step forward in his senior season. The fifth-year senior is averaging 19.4 points per game, the 49th-most in the country, and his 6.6 assists per game rank him 13th in the nation in that category.

Miller only had 11 points in the first meeting against Syracuse, but ended the season with a bang. He put up 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting (7-of-11 from deep) in the loss at Florida State.

Syracuse vs. SMU Prediction and Pick

SMU’s last four games were all tossups, with -3.5 at Cal being the only game with a spread larger than 1.5. Despite that, the Mustangs lost by 4, 20, 8, and 13 to end the season.

But it’s not as if Syracuse has been any better. They lost by 37 at Duke, by 13 as favorites against UNC, by 5 at Wake Forest, by 15 at Louisville, and got upset by Pitt as -6.5 favorites in its regular-season finale.

All of this is to say that you can’t really trust either team right now. If anything, I would have to take Syracuse with the points.

However, I do like the UNDER in this game. We could see some nerves in the conference tournament, and Syracuse has gone UNDER in three of its last four games.

Pick: UNDER 157.5 (-105)

