What Kingz, Autry and Starling said after Syracuse's win over Monmouth
Syracuse got into a tussle but eventually defeated Monmouth (1-3) 78-73. A combination of poor free throw shooting and timely shooting from Monmouth kept the game closer than expected.
Donnie Freeman led the way with 18 points and Nait George came one assist shy of a double-double. The Orange (4-0) travel west to Las Vegas for the Players Era Men's Championship where they'll play #2 Houston on Monday, #24 Kansas on Tuesday and another opponent to be determined later.
Here are three takeaways from the Orange’s fourth win.
Nait George turns in another outstanding performance
George scored 12 points on only seven shots, also adding a game-leading nine assists and six rebounds. Importantly, he also only had one turnover.
On a night generally hyped by JJ Starling's return to the lineup after an injury , George stood out above the other big names for Syracuse.
“He’s one of the main guys that gives me confidence,” Nate Kingz said.
George did the little things well, and also showed the ability to generate his own shots as he hit two unassisted 3s in the first half. His ability to create offensively will be a key driver for the Orange.
Nate Kingz has his best game so far for Syracuse
Kingz was the Orange’s second leading scorer with 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting. He went 2-12 from long range during the first three games of the season, but found the range on Tuesday. He was 3-7 from deep and played the most minutes out of everyone for Syracuse.
“I thought he was big for us tonight,” head coach Adrian Autry said. “His 3s, we needed them all.”
Autry liked what he saw from Kingz defensively as well, crediting him for doing the “dirty work.” Kingz recorded four rebounds, one block, one steal and three fouls. He was trusted by Autry to play almost six minutes of the first half with two fouls.
“I know Coach [Autry] has that belief in me,” Kingz said. “He trusts me and we have a good connection”
Mixed bag in Starling’s return
Starling played his first full game of the season after getting injured in the opening minutes against Binghamton. He scored 11 points shooting 4-6 from the field and knocked down his only 3-point try with an assist and no turnovers.
Notably, he went 2 for 5 from the free throw line even air-balling two attempts. He was subbed out for Kiyan Anthony and Bryce Zephir down the stretch when free throw-shooting was most important. He played 26 minutes, the fewest among starters.
“Injury or not, that wasn't me,” Starling said. “I can do better to help the team.”
