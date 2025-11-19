Upcoming Syracuse basketball schedule presents unique opportunity
I spent a chunk of the less exciting portions of Syracuse-Monmouth writing this. The last minute almost caused me to light my computer on fire and start over. But here goes nothing.
Come with me in the way back machine. I swear this happened just yesterday, but it turns out 16 years have passed in a blink.
March 2009 an Orange squad led by Jonny Flynn, Eric Devendorf and Paul Harris accomplished a few things. They won in 6 overtimes. They wiped out James Harden in the tournament and made the Sweet 16.
But when the team reconvened that fall, all three of its stars were gone. The Orange were unranked. And after a shocking exhibition loss to Le Moyne, no one knew what to expect of the 2009-10 Syracuse Basketball squad.
Cue the Big Stage
Two weeks after the Dolphin debacle in the Dome, the Orange visited the big city and took to the big stage of Madison Square Garden. Then some guy named Wes Johnson dropped 25 in a 17 point win over North Freakin Carolina.
The rest as they say is history. The Orange raced to number 1 in the country and I will take it to my grave that Syracuse would have won the national title if not for Arinze Onuaku’s horrid injury in the Big East Tournament.
Fabulous Las Vegas
So why bring up the past? It’s been eight long…long years since the Orange last started 4-0. And Tuesday night’s hair pulling, free throw missing, way harder than it should have been win over Monmouth delivered just that. If the last minute had further careened off track some very different words would be appearing here today.
Syracuse isn’t strapped to a rocket pointed to #1 in the country like 2010. But next week under the neon lights of Las Vegas, the Orange suddenly have a legit chance to insert themselves back into the national college basketball scene.
When this year’s schedule came out, I had this conversation time and time again. If Syracuse could simply survive this upcoming four game gauntlet of #2 Houston, #24 Kansas, possibly another ranked team in Vegas, and #20 Tennessee in the Dome, then maybe they’d have a chance to scrape together a decent season.
High Hopes
Funny what a 4-0 start will do. Now I have Orange fans calling my postgame show guaranteeing a win over the big bad Houston Cougars (important note…that was after beating Drexel by 30, not after failing to completely collapse against Monmouth). Now the hope isn’t to escape Vegas, but the expectation is to thrive.
Donnie Freeman is fulfilling his potential. J.J. Starling is back from injury. William Kyle just grabbed something off the top of the backboard. And Kiyan Anthony has begun the process of becoming a full fledged star.
What will actually happen when the Orange and Cougars collide Monday night? I haven’t the foggiest. Houston under Kelvin Sampson annually has become the roughest toughest outfit in the country. Last Spring they came within a bucket of the National Championship. They will batter and bloody you off the court if given the opportunity.
But at least for a few days, unless the final minute Tuesday derailed this, Orange fans can dare to dream of a return to the national stage. By the time the turkey is carved next Thursday we’ll know if there’s a plate once again set for Syracuse Basketball at the big boy table or not.
