WNBA Fans Will Love This Video of Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier at ASG Practice

A bit of one-on-one for the superstars and former Huskies.

Brigid Kennedy

This is Bueckers' first All-Star appearance, and Collier's fifth.
It's WNBA All-Star weekend, and already, the treats have begun.

On Thursday, after months of speculation, we received what seemed to be official word that Wings rookie Paige Bueckers and former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd are, in fact, dating. And on Friday, the WNBA blessed our timelines with a minute-long video of Bueckers, a first-time All-Star and one of the most hyped players in the league right now, playing some one-on-one with team captain and current MVP front-runner Napheesa Collier at the end of Team Collier practice.

What's more, both Bueckers and Collier are ex-UConn Huskies, adding to the intrigue of the impromptu contest. Though they did not overlap under coach Geno Auriemma's tutelage, they have definitely met and chatted before and clearly have a rapport.

It's a fun clip—take a peek at that below:

"Phee is one of the players who I would love to play with," Bueckers said of Collier on Thursday night's orange carpet. "She's just an amazing teammate, amazing leader. I've just been asking her questions, trying to soak it up, her knowledge for the game, just her experience. A great person on and off the court, and I've been looking to her for advice about this whole thing. So I'm grateful to be a part of her team."

We'll get another glimpse at the pair's chemistry on Saturday, when Team Collier faces off against Team Clark in the 2025 All-Star Game. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

