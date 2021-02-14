Tyus Battle Wins VTB United League Slam Dunk Contest

Former Syracuse star Tyus Battle won the VTB United League slam dunk contest over the weekend. The even took place during their all-star weekend, and Battle emerged victorious. You can watch highlights from his performance below.

Battle plays for Enisley in the Russian league, and averages 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 52.6% from three point range as well. Enisley is 4-11 on the season and in 10th place out of 13 teams.

This was not the first slam dunk contest Battle has won. Back in 2016 for Orange Madness, he won the dunk contest in the season kickoff event in front of thousands of fans in the Carrier Dome.

The talented guard signed with Syracuse out of high school after first committing to Michigan. He reopened his recruitment and the Orange was able to snag his signature. Battle averaged 16 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during his three year Orange career.

Syracuse made two NCAA Tournaments during his three seasons with the Orange. The first was in the 2017-18 campaign. Syracuse played in the play-in games and beat Arizona State. A first round matchup with TCU and old nemesis Jamie Dixon awaited. Syracuse won that game and advanced to the second round to face heavily favored Michigan State. Battle scored 17 points against the Spartans, including a late jumper to all but put the game away. While Syracuse would fall in the Sweet-16 to Duke, it was a memorable run.

Battle scored over 1,600 points during his Syracuse career.