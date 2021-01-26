Virginia Too Much for Syracuse as Cavs Down Orange

Syracuse jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first few minutes, but #8 Virginia controlled the action the rest of the way as they topped the Orange 81-58. The loss drops Syracuse to 9-5 (3-4), while Virginia improved to 11-2 (7-0).

Virginia was scorching hot from three point range all game long, led by Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy. The Cavs were 14-31 from beyond the arc overall, while Hauser hit seven of his 13 attempts and Murphy drilled four of his own. Virginia's starting center Jay Huff had a career high 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

After an Alan Griffin jumper gave Syracuse a 6-2 lead three minutes into the game, Virginia went on a 14-2 lead to take control of the game. While Syracuse had mini spurts here and there, they never seriously challenged the Cavs after that point. As well as Virginia shot from three, Syracuse was struggled just as much. Syracuse was just 5-24 from the outside, with Buddy Boeheim and Alan Griffin combining to shoot just 2-13.

Quincy Guerrier led Syracuse with 15 points and seven rebounds on 6-16 shooting. Griffin was the only other Syracuse player in double figures with 13.

Virginia dominated the boards as well, winning the rebounding battle 41-28. The Cavs shot 49% from the floor to just 37% for the Orange.

Syracuse has several days off until their next game. They face NC State at home on Sunday, January 31st. That game is scheduled for a 6:00 p.m. tip and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.