Vonn Read to Serve as Acting Head Coach for Syracuse Women’s Basketball

Syracuse has announced that Vonn Read will serve as “acting head coach” for the women’s basketball program for the 2021-22 season. Read was previously the associate head coach under Quentin Hillsman, who resigned Monday in the midst of an independent investigation into his conduct.

"I am grateful to Vonn for stepping up to lead," Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a statement. "With Vonn's vast experience developing student-athletes, I am confident in his ability to guide the women's basketball program.”

"Our program has everything a coach could ask for, but most especially talented and committed student-athletes who are as successful off the court as they are on it," Read said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to getting back out on the court with the team."

More from a Syracuse Athletics press release:

Read, who first joined the Syracuse staff prior to the 2011-12 season, was promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach in October 2013. Previously, Read served as assistant coach at University at Albany and University of Kentucky. Read has also held various positions with the United States Basketball League's Dodge City Legend, the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Orlando Magic, the Charlotte Sting, the Orlando Miracle and the Phoenix Mercury.



Read began his coaching career as an assistant at Spelman College in 1997. Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Read served in the United States Army from 1989-93 at Fort Drum, N.Y. and Fort Lee, Va. A native of Milwaukee, Wis., Read graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science from Clark Atlanta in 1997, where he was a member of the tennis team.



As previously announced, the University retained an external law firm to conduct an independent and impartial review of the program. That work is ongoing, and has already resulted in immediate steps, including contracting with Real Response, a real time anonymous reporting platform for student-athletes that provides a centralized documentation repository. Upon conclusion of the review, the Department of Athletics will take the appropriate actions that prioritize the well-being of our student-athletes and provide them with the best experience possible.