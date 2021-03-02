WATCH: Alan Griffin's Chase Down Block vs UNC

Syracuse forward Alan Griffin turned the ball over with North Carolina looking to claw back into the game. The Tar Heels trailed Syracuse by 10 with a little over two minutes remaining. Griffin was trapped near midcourt and RJ Davis took the ball out of his hands.

Davis raced towards the basket looking to get an easy bucket and cut Syracuse's lead to eight. Griffin had other plans. He sprinted stride for stride with Davis and leapt at exactly the right time. As Davis extended his arm to lay it in, Griffin extended his and blocked the shot. You can watch the play in the video at the top of the page.

It was an incredible defensive play that made up for the offensive gaffe. After that block, Syracuse was up by 10 and had possession. The Orange seemed to be in complete control. Little did everyone know how important that block would prove to be.

North Carolina used two four point possessions, in which it missed the second of two free throws, grabbed the offensive rebound and made a three, to make things interesting. Missed free throws and turnovers by Syracuse helped the Tar Heels' cause as well.

In a game that Syracuse won by just two points, 72-70, that block proved to be a crucial play for the Orange. The win improved Syracuse's record to 14-8 (8-7) and kept any NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Syracuse also improved to 12-1 at home, and will look to make that win total 13 when it faces Clemson on Wednesday in the regular season finale.

The ACC Tournament awaits after that.