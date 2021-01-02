WATCH: Jerami Grant Posterizes Celtics in Pistons Win

Jerami Grant led his new team, the Detroit Pistons, to its first victory of the season as they topped the Boston Celtics 96-93 Friday night. During the game, Grant had one of the best dunks in the NBA's young season.

The dunk was over Boston's Daniel Theis, the starting center for the Celtics. Theis did finish with three blocks in 24 minutes, along with two points and three rebounds, but Grant got the best of him on this play.

In total, Grant had a team high 24 point on 9-24 shooting including a pair of three pointers. Grant added four rebounds and a steal. Josh Jackson, Saddiq Bey and Derrick Rose all finished with double figures in scoring. Bey and Rose each scored 17 points while Jackson added 11. Rose also dished out four assists and grabbed five rebounds. Bey added seven rebounds.

Detroit's starting center, Miles Plumlee grabbed a game high 17 rebounds in the win. The win improves Detroit to 1-4 on the season, while the Celtics dropped to 3-3.

Grant and the Pistons agreed to a three year, $60 million deal during the offseason. This was a huge pay raise for Grant, who has become one of the better role players in the league. With the Pistons, Grant is getting the opportunity to be a featured player. He is averaging 23 points and 5.6 rebounds per game through the first five of the season. Both would be career highs if he can keep up with that pace.

