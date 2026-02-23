Who should Syracuse keep for next season's men's hoops team?

Following another frustrating loss to North Carolina, Syracuse’s outlook for 2026 continues to worsen. Make no mistake, it was a winnable game for the Orange. UNC was without its top player, and the Tar Heels missed a whopping 13 free throws. However, Syracuse’s offense once again fizzled out in the second half, thanks in large part to an abysmal 3-for-17 shooting performance from beyond the arc.

‘Cuse now sits at 15-13 and 6-9 in ACC play. Barring an NC State-esque run through the conference tournament, the Orange are facing yet another March without meaningful men’s basketball.

So now the focus has to start shifting to next season. Coach Red Autry is as good as gone. Athletic director John Wildhack is retiring in July. Presumably, much of the current roster will not be back for next season either. For fans hoping for a fresh start, that should not be a problem.

There will be a few notable departures right off the bat. JJ Starling and William Kyle are out of eligibility. They likely won’t be the only ones. Donnie Freeman is a frequent second-round pick in 2026 NBA mock drafts. Even if he opts for another year in school to boost his draft stock, it is hard to imagine him staying at Syracuse.

Who SU should push to bring back

Naithan George and Nate Kingz both have another year of eligibility. There is no guarantee they stick around either. Kingz has been a solid scoring option for the Orange this season. George’s ability as a ball-handling and facilitator, with a team-high 5.4 assists per game this season, will make him a hot commodity if he hits the transfer portal.

For whoever replaces Autry, hanging onto George should be a priority. He would provide some much-needed veteran leadership and a proven point guard with extensive experience in the ACC. After that, the focus should shift to three of Syracuse’s best young players in Tyler Betsey, Sadiq White and Kiyan Anthony.

Betsey's upside is immense. He is a 6’8” forward with a great shooting touch. He has made 38.5 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, the best mark on the team. There is a ton of room for improvement in his game, but he could thrive given more playing time and a bit more development of his skills.

SU should look to keep its freshmen

Meanwhile, White is a springy freshman who excels around the rim. His athleticism underpins his game, but he has a long way to go as a shooter, hitting just 29.4 percent of his 3-point attempts this season. At his best, he is a slasher who can make teams pay in transition.

Anthony needs no introduction. The son of the most famous player in Syracuse history, he has not had a massive impact as a freshman, but he has worked his way into the rotation. The Brooklyn native has been a bit streaky this season, but the flashes of his upside are there.

Calvin Russell also figures to stick around. He is a five-star wide receiver recruit, but he also wanted to play basketball for the Orange. So far, he has been a non-factor, playing just two minutes so far this season.

Who else is eligible to return?

Other potential returners include Ibrahim Souare, Luke Fennell, Aaron Womack and Tiefing Diawara. Souare has been a consistent fixture in the rotation, even in limited minutes. The other three are freshmen who have barely featured this season, but are worth investing in for another season if they are willing to return. Diawara in particular should be a priority, as he is a 7-footer who could play valuable minutes as a rim protector.

In an ideal world, Syracuse could trot out a starting lineup of George, Anthony, White, Betsey and a transfer center for the 2026-27 season. Adding more proven talent via the portal is always possible as well, but this is a high-upside group that could deliver in a big way with better coaching and more experience.

We have a long way to go before next season tips off, but the Orange need to start taking meaningful steps to keep some of its young core. Welcome to modern college basketball, where you never have to stop recruiting.

