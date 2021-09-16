Syracuse Women's Basketball Announces 2021-22 Schedule

The Orange starts the season on November 10th.

Syracuse women's basketball announced its 2020-21 season on Wednesday. The full slate is listed below.

Note: All caps denotes home game. Those without noted start times are to be determined. Times noted are eastern standard time.

Wed, November 10, 2021: MONMOUTH 7:00 p.m.

Sun, November 14, 2021: NOTRE DAME (Felisha Legette-Jack Jersey Retirement) 12:00 p.m.

Wed, November 17, 2021: MORGAN STATE 7:00 p.m.

Sat, November 20, 2021: South Florida (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Sun, November 21, 2021: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Mon, November 22, 2021: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Sun, November 28, 2021: COLGATE 2:00 p.m.

Wed, December 1, 2021: OHIO STATE (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) 6:00 or 8:00 p.m.

Sun, December 5, 2021: CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 2:00 p.m.

Wed, December 8, 2021: CORNELL 7:00 p.m.

Sat, December 11, 2021: CLEMSON 6:00 p.m.

Sat, December 18, 2021: UMBC

Wed, December 22, 2021: SIENA 2:00 p.m.

Thu, December 30, 2021: at North Carolina 6:00 p.m.

Sun, January 2, 2022: FLORIDA STATE 7:00 p.m.

Thu, January 6, 2022: at Boston College

Sun, January 9, 2022: DUKE 2:00 p.m.

Thu, January 13, 2022: at Louisville

Sun, January 16, 2022: at Virginia

Thu, January 20, 2022: GEORGIA TECH 8:00 p.m.

Thu, January 27, 2022: at Notre Dame 6:00 p.m.

Sun, January 30, 2022: PITTSBURGH 12:00 p.m or 4:00 p.m.

Thu, February 3, 2022: at Miami 7:00 p.m.

Sun, February 6, 2022: LOUISVILLE 12:00 p.m.

Sun, February 13, 2022: at Pittsburgh 2:00 p.m.

Thu, February 17, 2022: VIRGINIA TECH 7:00 p.m.

Sun, February 20, 2022: at NC State 2:00 p.m.

Thu, February 24, 2022: at Wake Forest

Sun, February 27, 2022: BOSTON COLLEGE 12:00 p.m.

March 2-6, 2022: ACC Tournament (Greensboro, NC)