Syracuse Women's Basketball Announces 2021-22 Schedule
Syracuse women's basketball announced its 2020-21 season on Wednesday. The full slate is listed below.
Note: All caps denotes home game. Those without noted start times are to be determined. Times noted are eastern standard time.
Wed, November 10, 2021: MONMOUTH 7:00 p.m.
Sun, November 14, 2021: NOTRE DAME (Felisha Legette-Jack Jersey Retirement) 12:00 p.m.
Wed, November 17, 2021: MORGAN STATE 7:00 p.m.
Sat, November 20, 2021: South Florida (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Sun, November 21, 2021: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Mon, November 22, 2021: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Sun, November 28, 2021: COLGATE 2:00 p.m.
Wed, December 1, 2021: OHIO STATE (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) 6:00 or 8:00 p.m.
Sun, December 5, 2021: CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 2:00 p.m.
Wed, December 8, 2021: CORNELL 7:00 p.m.
Sat, December 11, 2021: CLEMSON 6:00 p.m.
Sat, December 18, 2021: UMBC
Wed, December 22, 2021: SIENA 2:00 p.m.
Thu, December 30, 2021: at North Carolina 6:00 p.m.
Sun, January 2, 2022: FLORIDA STATE 7:00 p.m.
Thu, January 6, 2022: at Boston College
Sun, January 9, 2022: DUKE 2:00 p.m.
Thu, January 13, 2022: at Louisville
Sun, January 16, 2022: at Virginia
Thu, January 20, 2022: GEORGIA TECH 8:00 p.m.
Thu, January 27, 2022: at Notre Dame 6:00 p.m.
Sun, January 30, 2022: PITTSBURGH 12:00 p.m or 4:00 p.m.
Thu, February 3, 2022: at Miami 7:00 p.m.
Sun, February 6, 2022: LOUISVILLE 12:00 p.m.
Sun, February 13, 2022: at Pittsburgh 2:00 p.m.
Thu, February 17, 2022: VIRGINIA TECH 7:00 p.m.
Sun, February 20, 2022: at NC State 2:00 p.m.
Thu, February 24, 2022: at Wake Forest
Sun, February 27, 2022: BOSTON COLLEGE 12:00 p.m.
March 2-6, 2022: ACC Tournament (Greensboro, NC)