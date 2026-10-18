3 takeaways from Syracuse football’s 34-26 loss to Louisville

Back at the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time in over a month, Syracuse football entered its matchup against Louisville with an opportunity to turn its recent Atlantic Coast Conference struggles — and season as a whole — around.

Losers of their past 10 ACC games and staring at a 2-3 record, the pressure was officially on for the Orange to put together a victory they could truly be proud of. And despite having to turn to third-string quarterback Malachi Nelson under center once again, a loss to the Cardinals would’ve only added to the noise already surrounding SU head coach Fran Brown and Co.

Unfortunately for Syracuse, that’s exactly what came to pass. In a game that didn’t lack offensive fireworks, the Orange came out on the wrong side of a one-score game Saturday night, falling to Louisville 34-26. Trailing by five after a first half that saw both sides combine for 51 points and over 600 yards of offense, the Orange failed to even the contest down the stretch as the Cardinals held on for the win. The setback marked Syracuse’s 11th straight ACC loss.

Here are three takeaways from Syracuse’s fourth defeat of 2026.

First half fireworks

Syracuse couldn’t have imagined a much better start to the game. After forcing Louisville into a three-and-out, Nelson connected with Umari Hatcher for a 65-yard gain to instantly place SU in the red zone. After jumping ahead with a field goal, the Orange quickly got their offense back on the field with the help of a Damien Kerr interception. The Hatcher touchdown that followed extended their lead out to 10-0.

Those catches would wind up being the start of a monster performance for the sixth-year wide receiver. Hatcher went on to finish the night with 224 yards on 13 receptions.

“It really doesn’t matter who the quarterback is, I got to make plays for each one of those guys. Whoever is in there to throw the ball, I just got to make sure I’m doing my best job to catch the ball and make them look good,” Hatcher said.

But like SU has done on multiple occasions this season, it squandered its double-digit advantage. Guided by quarterback Lincoln Kienholz’s ability to throw the ball and use his legs, the Cardinals responded with back-to-back touchdowns before the end of the first quarter.

Out of the break, both offenses continued to score at will. The Orange and Cardinals each found the end zone two more times before the half, which led to a tight 28-23 edge for Louisville. Both sides combined for 669 total yards of offense, the most in a single half in the ACC since 2022.

Penalties continue to cost SU

Besides relinquishing leads, another bad habit SU has developed throughout this season is taking sloppy penalties. That trend once again showed itself against the Cardinals as the Orange committed eight total penalties, one of the better totals SU has put up in 2026. Still, some of them had a major impact on the game.

Early in the second quarter, Calvin Russell III hauled in his first collegiate touchdown to put SU back in front 16-14. However, the moment was dampened when the freshman received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing the ball into the crowd. Because of the call, kicker Shay Barker missed the extra point.

“I think the point hurt him more than anything, the fact that the kid didn’t get to make the extra point after that hurt him a lot. That was something that was a lesson learned right away off of doing that,” Brown said.

Additionally, the Orange were also hindered by multiple unnecessary roughness calls. But perhaps SU’s worst penalty of the game came toward the end of the contest. Trailing by eight with less than five minutes to go, a holding call on the Orange pushed them back from Louisville’s 21-yard line to the 31 and set them up on a 3rd & 15. From there, back-to-back sacks turned the ball over on downs.

“I don’t like (the penalties) at all, and we are addressing them and we are talking,” Brown said.

Davien Kerr provides lone bright spot for SU’s defense

In a game that saw Syracuse surrender over 400 yards of offense and allow 34 points, there wasn’t really much for it to hang its hat on defensively. The only player who managed to provide some sort of silver lining was defensive back Davien Kerr, who enjoyed his best game of the season. The junior collected two interceptions and a sack in the loss, though even he still played far from a perfect game.

“You all call me a ball hawk. I have a great relationship with the ball. I stay loyal to the ball. Whenever the ball comes my way I just make a play,” Kerr said.

Brown mentioned postgame that he is “thankful” to have someone like Kerr in his team’s DB room.

“He’s maturing and constantly growing. Playing ball he studies, he learns. He’s doing a really good job,” Brown said.

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