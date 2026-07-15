How the ACC Is Fixing Tiebreakers After Chaotic Season Led to Eight-Win Duke Capturing Football Title

The ACC announced an overhaul of its tiebreaker protocols on Wednesday during the conference’s media days. The announcement comes after the league’s 2025 title game was marred by controversy when a five-loss Duke team edged the likes of Miami, who possessed the best overall record in the ACC and was ranked 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings, to advance to the title game based on the fifth tiebreaker, ultimately beating Virginia for the conference championship.

But before we dive into what the conference’s new tiebreaker looks like, let’s examine how we got here, as there are multiple factors at play driving the ACC to make this change.

Why did the ACC change its tiebreaker protocols?

Duke went on to win the ACC despite entering the championship with a 7–5 record thanks to a litany of tiebreakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Largely for three reasons. Number one, the conference clearly wanted to ensure that its two best teams are represented in the title game, which was not the case last year. No disrespect to the Blue Devils, but on paper a five-loss team looked awfully out of place playing for the conference title, especially at the expense of a Miami team that had dropped just two regular season games, was the far superior team based on the eye test and then went on to rip through the College Football Playoff and eventually play for the national title.

And the fact that a five-way tie for second place in the conference standings was broken by the combined winning percentage of conference opponents, a metric that has little bearing on how good each team actually was, simply would not do. No, the conference didn’t want a repeat of that.

Number two, the complicated nature of the ACC schedule, which expands to nine games this season to align itself with the other Power 4 conferences. Unlike their rival conferences, the ACC is a 17-team league thanks to the recent arrivals of Stanford, Cal and SMU, meaning not every team will play nine games. In 2026, the modified schedule will see 12 teams play nine conference games and five teams play only eight. From 2027 on, 16 teams will play nine games and one team will play eight on a rotating basis each year. But in 2026 specifically, one could see how such a split in the number of conference games played among the teams could lead to some headaches at the end of the year when examining the conference standings.

“Head-to-head results need to matter and then we wanted to make sure we were treating everybody fairly from whoever is playing eight games versus who is playing nine games based on the luck of the draw,” ACC SVP of Football Michael Strickland said. “There was some discussion [of using CFP rankings], but it came back to the guiding principles. That would be dismissing the conference schedule. It’s a conference championship game and your conference results should matter more than non-conference to determine who plays in your game.”

The third reason for the tiebreaker change is simple. It's all about the College Football Playoff, baby. Last year, the five highest ranked conference champions received automatic bids to the playoff. This year, the power has been transferred back to the Power 4 conference title games, as the four Power 4 conference champs will receive automatic bids, along with the highest-rated conference champion from the Group of 6. While the league declined to formally use CFP rankings as a tiebreaker, it will more heavily weigh a metric used by the playoff selection committee. It obviously behooves the ACC to have its ducks in a row to ensure the two best teams are actually duking—no pun intended—it out for the conference title, and the chance to be the best possible representative in the playoff. So, how does the new tiebreaker system work?

How the ACC's new tiebreaker rules work

First, the ACC settled on a clear definition of what tied teams actually are. First, obviously, only the teams with the highest winning percentages atop the conference standings will be considered for the title game. Here's where it gets interesting. Tied teams will no longer just be teams with the same records, but teams with the same number of conference wins or conference losses. In other words, a 7–2 team will be viewed as tied with a 7–1 team so that no team is “overly rewarded or penalized” based on the difference in number of conference games played.

So, here's how a two-team tie will be broken.

Step Criteria 1 The tied team which defeated the other tied team in head-to-head conference competition. 2 Team Success Ranking vis Sport Source Analytics 3 Determined via a draw by the commissioner

When there is a tie between three or more teams and all the teams are common opponents, here is how the ACC will break the tie.

Step Criteria 1 Team with best record among head-to-head results. One team advances and tiebreaker criteria proceeds with two or more teams as necessary. 2 Team Success Ranking 3 Determined via a draw by the commissioner. If necessary, the tiebreaker will restart.

Lastly, when there is a tie between three or more teams and the teams are not common opponents, here is how the ACC will break the tie.

Step Criteria 1 The tied team which defeated each of the other tied teams advances to title game. The tied team which lost to each of the other tied teams is removed. Tiebreaker proceeds with two or more teams as necessary. 2 Team Success Ranking 3 Determined via a draw by the commissioner. If necessary, the tiebreaker will restart.

So essentially, regardless of the number of teams that are tied, head-to-head results will win the day. The real key here is the Team Success Ranking. If head-to-head results fail to break the tie, the secret formula utilized as an evaluation metric by the CFP, which rewards the strongest overall body of work, will break the tie. And if that fails, the ACC reserves the right to essentially break the tie itself, with the commissioner, or commissioner's designee, serving as the arbiter.

While there may still be gnashing of teeth with this new format, already, one can see how a repeat of 2025 would be impossible. The ACC had actually utilized the Team Success Ranking as part of its old tiebreaker format for over a decade, but it was among the last pieces of criteria in the rulebook. In last year's scenario of a five-way tie among teams that did not have common opponents, the Team Success Ranking was criteria No. 6, just behind the fateful “combined winning percentage of conference opponents,”which ultimately sealed the fates of Duke and Miami.

Had this year’s system been in place last year, the criteria would have moved to step number two, the Team Success Ranking would have come into play, and Miami would have advanced to the title game to play Virginia based on its overall résumé.

Effectively, the new tiebreaker rules are a more simplified, CFP-oriented way to break ties in the ACC's age of uneven conference schedules—and a seemingly foolproof way to ensure the best team gets the coveted automatic playoff bid.

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