A new sponsor's name will adorn the Dome field for the 2026 Syracuse football season

In what is certainly a tremendous way for Syracuse athletics to get a kick-start on the critical (winning) upcoming sports seasons for the football and men's/women's basketball programs, the 'Cuse is one of 13 FBS programs around the country to be part of a first-of-its-kind, on-field marketing campaign with Progressive Insurance.

Both Learfield and the insurance company announced the partnership this week, and what makes it unique in the still unfolding commercial landscape across NCAA sports, is that it involves teams from all four power conferences, including fellow ACC schools SMU and Wake Forest.

Syracuse athletics has not officially announced the Progressive game day marketing promotion as of Wednesday morning, but Georgia has released the news.

With another sponsor logo on the field, Syracuse will look to expand this new NCAA-approved marketing frontier

The length of the Progressive deal and financial terms have not been released, but when you consider that the company will have its logo on the fields at places like Georgia, Southern Cal, Oregon and Texas Tech in addition to the 47-year old Dome, it should be a nice revenue source for a school competing against those FBS contenders.

Add the integration on game-days of video board appearances, and other on-site digital and social media presences for fan engagement, and Syracuse's longtime media rights partner Learfield is bringing in a new experience for Dome fans, and it adds a second insurance company to the fold when you consider the Allstate Good Hands Field Goal Net Program (netting behind goal posts raised on all attempted kicks) has been in place in the Dome for some 20 years.

With the first talk of NCAA approval for ad patches on college uniforms going back to the beginning of the year, and the subsequent announcements of huge deals for schools like Notre Dame and Ohio State, Syracuse, according to a conversation we had with Bryan Blair last month, is taking its time to get the right jersey ad patch deal, for the right amount of revenue to compensate for its placement on Orange jerseys.

There has been a sponsor's name on the field for at least one 'Cuse "home" game in the past

Remember all the flack former athletic director John Wildhack took in 2023 when he recommended that SU move its scheduled home game that season against longtime eastern rival Pittsburgh to Yankee Stadium?

The Yankees organization has deep pockets and the money Syracuse was offered to move the game was simply too good to pass up.

Throw in the fact the game was set up to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first college football game played at the old Yankee Stadium between the two teams (a 3-0 Syracuse win on October 20, 1923), and it was a no-brainer.

Taking advantage of a home game played away from the Dome, the university struck a deal with locally-based, research/development giant SRC, Inc. (in a hiring mode) to become the game's sponsor. The marketing package included the company's logos prominently displayed on both 25-yard lines (see below) and on sideline signage boards.

The SRC company logo seen on the field at Yankee Stadium during the Syracuse-Pitt game in 2023. | Screen shot courtesy of Syracuse University athletic communications

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