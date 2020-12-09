Airon Servais Will Return to Syracuse

Syracuse football received some more good offseason news on Wednesday. Starting right tackle Airon Servais announced he will return for his final season with the Orange.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on everyone worldwide,” Servais posted on Twitter. “For athletes this past fall, that meant modified seasons and extensive protocols to ensure the safety of athletes and fans. For us seniors, it meant playing without our loved ones in attendance. It meant walking out on senior night without my family being there. It meant taking that final walk around the Dome with empty stands; only memories filling them.

“After may discussions with family, friends and coaches, I have decided to utilize the extra year of eligibility and return to Syracuse to finish my collegiate career. This season left much to be desired and I’m more motivated than ever to push myself and my teammates to be better.

“I assure you, Orange Nation, things are going to change.

“WE. WILL. WIN.

“#GoOrange.”

The news comes on the heels of Syracuse defensive lineman Josh Black announcing his return on Tuesday. Black’s announcement comes after a report from The Athletic that he was expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal and head to Indiana where his brother in on staff.

Senior tight end Aaron Hackett has elected to leave, however, and entered the portal earlier this week. Hackett says he has not decided if he will head to the NFL Draft or look to finish his college career elsewhere. Reserve running back Markenzie Pierre has also entered the portal.