Alton Robinson Makes Seahawks Roster

All Orange Staff

Former Syracuse standout defensive end Alton Robinson has made the roster of the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports. The Seahawks selected Robinson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was considered one of the standouts at Seahawks training camp. 

"Probably, we’re more excited than we thought we could be at this time this early in camp," head coach Pete Carroll said, via Ben Arthur of SeattlePI. "That’s a real positive."

Robinson's ability to add quality weight to his frame aided his ability to show positional versatility and that he can handle playing at the professional level. 

"It’s helped him," Carroll said. "He’s a powerful rusher. He already has good finesse and good moves and understands how to play on the edge and all. But you can see him break the edge down some because he’s stronger than some of the faster, sleeker guys that are weighing in the 250s.

"He’s run in the 4.6s. You put the whole package together and he’s done well. He’s done real well. He’s learned well. We have seen him play in a game yet, so we don’t know. But he’s made a really good impression."

Robinson also made an impression on his teammates during camp. 

"I think Alton is doing a hell of a job,” Seahawks veteran Bruce Irvin said. "I think Alton is doing a really, really good job of just coming to work every day, finding something to get better at each and every day. He’s working his tail off and it’s translating for him. He’s making plays, getting sacks.

"Hopefully, he can keep doing that and hopefully, he can contribute and play a major role for us when the season starts."

Robinson will have the ability to do just that now that he has made the roster. 

Comments

Football

