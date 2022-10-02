Andre Cisco Records First NFL Pick Six

Former Syracuse safety Andre Cisco was known as a playmaker in college and that was a big reason why he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. On Sunday, Cisco achieved an NFL milestone for his young career. He recorded his first pick six.

The Jaguars are playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly. In the first quarter, a Jalen Hurts pass was tipped and then caught by Cisco. He returned the interception 59 yards for a score to give Jacksonville an early lead. It was the second interception on the season and career for Cisco.

Syracuse safety Andre Cisco was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He tied for fourth all-time at Syracuse with 13 career interceptions. His seven interceptions as a true freshman were the second most in any single season in Orange history.

Cisco also finished his Syracuse career with 136 tackles, two tackles for loss, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. Cisco's junior season was cut short after suffering an injury during pre-game warmups when he collided with a teammate. Shortly after that, Cisco declared for the NFL Draft.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF