Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Andre Szmyt Not Returning to Syracuse in 2022

    The Orange's all-time leader in field goals made will leave the program with one year of eligibility remaining.
    Author:

    Syracuse football's all-time leader in field goals made will not return to the Orange in 2022. Kicker Andre Szmyt is participating in the senior festivities on senior day, and the school announced during its social media thank you to those leaving that Szmyt was among them. Szmyt has one year of eligibility remaining.  

    Szmyt leaves as the program record holder in field goals made, the most accurate kicker in school history and the kicker who has scored the most points in program history. Szmyt won the Lou Groza Award in 2018, the first player in Syracuse history to win the award given annually to the nation's best kicker. 

    Not bad for someone who joined the program as a walk-on. 

    Szmyt may have come to Syracuse as a walk-on, but he won the starting placekicker job after Cole Murphy graduated. He quickly became a consistent weapon on special teams with his stellar rookie campaign in 2018. While Szmyt did not make as many in the years following, he still made a high percentage of his field goal attempts.

    Read More

    Entering Saturday's regular season finale, Szmyt had made 157 of 161 extra points and 65 of 79 (82%) field goals during his career. During the 2018 Lou Groza Award winning year, Szmyt made 30 of 34 field goals, setting a school record for most field goals made in a single season. In total, Szmyt has racked up 352 points during his career including a program record 151 in 2018. 

    Whether Szmyt intends to enter the portal and look for another opportunity, turn pro or hang it up is unknown at this time. 

    Szmyt 1
    Football

    Andre Szmyt Not Returning to Syracuse in 2022

    2 minutes ago
    Tunnel UA
    Football

    Cal's Three Keys To Victory

    11 hours ago
    Williams 1
    Football

    McKinley Williams on Senior Day: 'I Just Want to Put on a Show'

    11 hours ago
    Edwards Auburn
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Auburn 89 Syracuse 68

    20 hours ago
    Boeheim Auburn
    Basketball

    WATCH: Jim Boeheim, Cole Swider Discuss Loss to Auburn

    21 hours ago
    86E8F57B-3C6A-4790-8B37-D7A7B23CCE72
    Basketball

    Syracuse Falls Short Against #19 Auburn

    Nov 26, 2021
    SU Pitt
    Football

    Syracuse vs Pittsburgh Predictions

    Nov 26, 2021
    Black
    Football

    How to Watch Syracuse vs #17 Pittsburgh

    Nov 26, 2021