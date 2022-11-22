Anthony Queeley to Enter Transfer Portal

Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley has announced he will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Queeley compiled 53 receptions for 612 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Orange, but has not seen the field as a regular part of the offense during the 2022 season. He is the second Syracuse player to announce his intentions, joining freshman wideout Dom Foster.

“Thank you Lord for the opportunity to play the game that I love!” Queeley posted on social media. “I will forever be grateful to you! I want to thank Syracuse University, Coach Babers, Coach Sean Lewis, and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to extend my education and play football at such a prestigious school like Syracuse. These years have been filled with countless memories, trials, blood, sweat, and many tears that I’ll never forget. I have put my all into this program and it’s time for me to move on and continue my journey as a young man. Continue to build the life I was destined to build. I will be entering the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility! Thank you #CuseNation! I will forever be Orange! Remember this, never let anyone make you feel less in any situation that YOU are GREATER THAN!”

Queeley signed with Syracuse as part of its 2018 recruiting class out of Lake Nona High School in Florida. He picked the Orange over Coastal Carolina, Duke, Minnesota, Rutgers, Central Florida and others.

