Dino Babers Comments on Tommy DeVito Entering Transfer Portal

The Syracuse head coach wished nothing but the best for his former quarterback.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers spoke to the media on Monday during his normal game week press conference. One of the main topics was Tommy DeVito, who announced his decision to transfer on Sunday. Here is some of what Babers had to say about the DeVito news:

“We’re tied at the hip. I love that guy. He’s part of the family.”

"I'm attached to him. His well being and him doing good is extremely important to me."

"Everybody is the same but Tommy DeVito is different."

"You treat all your sons the same but you know all of them are different."

"If I was his mom or dad I would be proud at the way he handled it," Babers said. "He was very clear."

"Tommy was very mature. I will always root for him. I am excited he'll get his degree and he is forever Orange."