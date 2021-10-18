Tommy DeVito Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito has announced he will transfer from Syracuse.

"I'd like to first take the opportunity to thank Syracuse University for a top notch education and a wonderful community," DeVito wrote in a Twitter post. "I am grateful for all of the teammates I've played with and had the pleasure of knowing both on and off the field. The memories, friendships, brotherhoods I've made here will stay with me for life.

"I look forward to maintaining those friendships and my relationship with Syracuse, so that one day I can return with my own family and show them all of the wonderful things I loved and got to experience while I was here.

"All that said, I have to do what is now best for me, and it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you all so very much, and may God bless you all."