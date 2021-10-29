Behind Enemy Lines: Boston College

All Syracuse caught up with AJ Black of BC Bulletin to get the inside scoop on the Boston College Eagles.

Q: Dennis Grosel has struggled of late. What have been the biggest reasons for those struggles?

AJ Black: Grosel has had a few big issues, the biggest has been his inaccuracy. He has struggled to get the ball to his receivers, and has missed on a handful of deep balls that would have certainly ended with a touchdown if he hit them. Add in his struggles with handling pressure, and Grosel has fallen near the bottom of the ACC in almost every statistical category.

Q: It seems there is a vocal portion of the fan base that is looking for another QB option. If BC does go another direction, who are the options and can you provide a scouting report on each?

Black: There are a trio of potential replacements if Hafley moves on, none of which have played a meaningful down for the Eagles. Daelen Menard is a junior, who played one snap this season, a handoff to a backup running back that ended up with a safety against NC State. "Daelen is a guy who knows the scheme really well. Moves well in the pocket," said coach Jeff Hafley. Matthew Rueve, a 6-4 redshirt freshman from St. Xavier, is another option. "He processes really quickly. He's good on the run, he's good outside the pocket." The most tantalizing option could be true freshman Emmett Morehead, a 6-6 three star from Virginia (originally from California) with a huge arm, and oozing with potential. However, Morehead did not play at all in high school in 2020, due to COVID-19 cancelling the season.

Q: BC averaged over 41 points per game during its 4-0 start but just 11 in during the three game losing streak. Why such a stark difference? What changed?

Black: The quality of opponents is a major factor. BC played UMass, Colgate, Temple and Mizzou to start the season. All three teams have poor defenses, and BC was able to lean on the run to win. Now that they have faced more balanced defenses, ones that can sit on the short and intermediate passes, and stack the box against the run, the offense has stalled out.

Q: How has BC's offensive line been this year in terms of pass protection and run blocking?

Black: In terms of run blocking they have been stout, playing pretty well against some good defenses. They have been out of sync though on pass rushes. Offensive linemen have been out of place on blitzes, struggling against stunts and movement. There clearly needs to be some adjustments in their scheme.

Q: Garwo and Flowers are the big names on offense for BC. What makes each such dynamic weapons?

Black: Flowers is the best wide receiver I've ever seen at Boston College, and that is not hyperbole. He's fast, runs a great route, and has good hands. Grosel has just struggled to get him the ball, even when he has been wide open. Garwo, is a big physical running back who can bowl over defenders, but still has the lateral moves to cut and make defenders miss.

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Eagles defense?

Black: Boston College really struggles to rush the quarterback. They have two sacks in the last four games, and a lot of that is on the edge defenders who lack the explosiveness to win 1-1 battles. The secondary on the other hand has been very good, Brandon Sebastian who is questionable for the game has made some highlight reel interceptions, while the rest of the unit has done a nice job playing physical, and "violent."

Q: Who are some names Syracuse fans should be aware of on defense?

Black: The aforementioned Sebastian is one, but his defensive back mate Josh DeBerry who has two interceptions is another. Temple transfer Isaiah Graham Mobley has been a solid addition at linebacker, and is a high energy, high motor player.

Q: How has Boston College's special teams been so far this season? Strengths and weaknesses?

Black: For the most part the special teams has been good. Grant Carlson the punter has been integral in keeping BC in games with his excellent punts that pin opponents deep more often than not. True freshman Connor Lytton has been the kicker since starter Aaron Boumerhi was lost for the season, and has been relatively consistent, kicking a massive 49 yard field goal in his first collegiate attempt against Mizzou.

Q: What is the buzz around this game from a BC perspective? I would think before the season it was viewed as an easy win. Has that changed? What is the mood of the team and fan base?

Black: It has been a tough few weeks for the BC football program. Obviously losing starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec was a massive blow, but the let down feeling after the first four games has been palpable. At this point BC fans are just hoping for a) quarterback change, something that Hafley has been very vague about all week, we will have to wait until Saturday to find out. and b) finishing the season at least with six wins. This game certainly was viewed as a win with Jurkovec, but at this point that is doubtful.

Q: How do you see this game playing out?

Black: So the million dollar question is who will play quarterback, because I honestly think that will be a big factor on my prediction. Grosel has yet to find the touch on the long ball, which has prevented BC from taking the top off defenses, something integral for a Frank Cignetti offense. If he plays, and does that again, Syracuse can just cheat up and tee off on the run and short and intermediate passes, something Louisville did really well. However, if BC goes with a freshman or younger player, say Emmett Morehead or Matt Rueve, they may be able to get the ball out to Flowers and tight end Trae Barry, and open up the offense again. Either way I still don't see BC winning this game.