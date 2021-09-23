Behind Enemy Lines: Liberty Flames

AllSyracuse.com caught up with Brett Jones from ASeaofRed.com, an independent Liberty Athletics site, to get the inside scoop on the Flames for Friday night's matchup in the Carrier Dome.

1. We all know Malik Willis is a special talent. Where has his game grown from last year?

Brett Jones: I think it’s difficult to single out one particular area, but Malik just seems more comfortable under center this year than he did last year. That’s not a great answer, I know, but it’s the honest one. 2020 was the first time Willis had started under center since high school – he was a backup at Auburn and only threw 14 passes in two seasons there. If you watch footage of Malik in an Auburn spring game, he wasn’t a very accurate passer. The natural talent was there, but it wasn’t refined.

Liberty QB coach Kent Austin has done a great job with Malik, but I think there were still a few small growing pains in 2020. Last year, Malik’s natural ability was apparent, but his lack of experience at the collegiate level showed at times. He forced some throws throughout the year fumbled the ball twice against Virginia Tech. Of course, he has the athletic ability to turn a busted play into a first down, but through three games in 2021, he’s seemed a bit more risk-averse than he did last year. Not to say that he plays scared – he certainly doesn’t. His decision making has just improved. The old saying “Experience is the best teacher” rings true for Malik Willis.

2. Offensively, who are some names to watch besides Willis that could give Syracuse some problems?

Jones: Liberty’s running back core probably doesn’t really wow anyone on paper, but when you watch a Flames football game, the team’s rushing attack is dangerous. Though Joshua Mack has established himself as Liberty’s RB1, he shares carries with Shedro Louis and TJ Green: a transfer from Utah. Mack is the team’s workhorse: he leads the team with 40 carries. TJ Green, another jack of all trades, is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. The name Syracuse is likely most aware of, however, is Shedro Louis. Louis isn’t the biggest player on the Flames roster, but he might be the fastest. Louis’s speed and quickness make him a constant big-play threat. Last year, Louis rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns against the Orange.

Wideout CJ Daniels is another player to watch. Daniels caught three touchdown passes in 2020, but he already has two this year. Look for him to get some targets against Syracuse

3. Liberty has played one true road game this season, and it was a close game against Troy. How do you expect the Flames to handle the environment on Saturday?

Jones: While I certainly think that home field advantage could be a factor in the game, I don’t see it being a game-deciding factor. Liberty has 23 seniors, 14 of them 6th-year redshirt seniors. The Flames roster has collectively seen a lot of football and played in some hostile environments.

Home-field advantage wasn’t really a factor for anyone in college football last year, but in 2019, Liberty played road games at BYU, Rutgers, Virginia, and Louisiana. Quite a few players on Liberty’s 2021 roster were also around when the Flames played at Army and Auburn in 2018. Liberty has played in tough road environments before, and Hugh Freeze has coached in them. Even if the Carrier Dome is raucous, I don’t see home-field advantage being a huge factor in Friday’s game.

4. What is Liberty like on the defensive side of the ball? They have not given up many points so far. What is the key to that success?

Jones: I think Liberty’s defensive coaching staff deserves most of the credit, though experience and depth certainly have contributed to the unit’s success. Before Hugh Freeze and his staff were hired prior to the 2019 season, Liberty had one of the worst defenses in the nation. Of 130 FBS teams, Liberty’s defense was ranked 122nd in 2018, 68th in 2019, 21st in 2020, and is 8th through three games in 2021. Recruiting has undoubtedly been a benefactor, but DC Scott Symons has just done an excellent job of creating effective game plans. I think he deserves more credit than he gets.

Of course, it helps that Liberty’s defense is experienced, deep, and talented. Junior safety Javon Scruggs is the leader of the defense. Skylar Thomas, who transferred to Liberty after starting at Washington State, starts alongside Scruggs. Prairie View A&M transfer Storey Jackson anchors the linebacker position – he leads the team in tackles this year and is 2nd in sacks.

Of any position group, Liberty’s defensive line probably gets the most attention, and rightfully so. There isn’t a weak link in that position group. Redshirt senior Ralfs Rusins could very well end up on an NFL roster next fall. Defensive end Durrell Johnson returns against Syracuse after missing weeks 2 and 3 to illness. Opposite Johnson is Tre’Shaun Clark, who has been a fixture in the starting lineup since 2019. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kendy Charles recorded 3 sacks against Old Dominion last week.

There really aren’t any glaring weaknesses in Liberty’s defense, in my opinion. They’re talented, deep, and well-coached.

5. When Liberty struggles, what are the reasons why? The biggest weaknesses on this team?

Jones: The Flames will struggle if they don’t control time of possession. Liberty has made tremendous strides under Freeze, and they’ll probably be ranked if they are able to beat Syracuse. Being new to the FBS though, Liberty is at a recruiting disadvantage against talented ACC teams. Freeze is excellent at controlling the pace of the game, but if the Flames don’t dictate the game’s tempo, they will struggle.

The biggest question mark the Flames have is probably special teams. Liberty has the ability to make long field goals, but they’re only 1-3 on field goal attempts this year. Alex Barbir is a very capable kicker with a clutch gene, but I think he’s still trying to find his rhythm this year.

6. If Liberty were to lose on Saturday, where are the problem areas on this team that would cause that?

Jones: A few starters on the offensive line return this week, but the unit still isn’t 100% healthy. Worst-case scenario for Liberty: the Flames are unable to contain Syracuse’s skilled defensive line, Liberty’s passing game can’t find a rhythm, and Syracuse keeps Liberty’s big plays to a minimum. I think Liberty’s defense will play well, but if Malik Willis can’t connect with his receivers consistently, the game will go down to the wire and Syracuse will pull away in the fourth quarter.

7. If Liberty wins, what does it have to do to get to 4-0?

Jones: Best-case scenario for Liberty: the Flames control the tempo of the game all night long. Malik Willis benefits from the return of several starting offensive lineman, and he settles into a rhythm early – hitting receivers, minimizing missed throws, and scrambling for several first downs. Liberty’s trio of running backs slowly wear down Syracuse’s defense, and Liberty is able to put plenty of points on the board. Liberty’s defense is able to hold Syracuse to three touchdowns or less, and the Flames cover the 7-point spread as they win in the Carrier Dome for the second consecutive year.

8. How does Liberty, the players, coaches, and fans view Syracuse and this game in the Dome?

Jones: I think the players and coaches are prepared. Remember: lots of Flames players have played in raucous environments before, and Hugh Freeze coached in front of SEC crowds for several years during his tenure at Ole Miss.

I don’t think Liberty’s fans know what to expect from a Syracuse crowd, but it’s not really a concern for most of the team’s fanbase. I’d use the word “excited” if anything. This is only the team’s third year as a fully-fledged FBS team and playing an ACC team on the road with a bona-fide chance to win is a very new concept that most Liberty fans are still getting used to.

9. How is Liberty on special teams?

Jones: Liberty’s special teams are a question mark going into week three. The team’s kicking game has been hit-or-miss, and last week, starting punter Aiden Alves suffered a shoulder injury that could limit him against Syracuse. Freeze said in his press conference earlier this week that backup punter Max Morgan is capable, but still a bit jittery. He punted the ball once against Old Dominion in week 3 for 24 yards.

Liberty’s punt- and kick-return game is solid. Demario Douglas and Shedro Louis are fast, shifty returners who can put the Flames in good field position to start drives.

10. Prediction for the game?

Jones: I think this game will be close through three quarters, but one team will pull away late. It could go either way – Syracuse has the more talented roster, but the Flames have beaten more talented rosters before. I’m not sure that the Flames will cover, but I think they will escape Syracuse with a close win.