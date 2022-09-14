Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue Boilermakers

All Syracuse caught up with Boilermakers Country's DJ Fezler to get the inside scoop on Purdue ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Q: Most SU (and Big Ten) fans are familiar with Aidan O’Connell and the exploits of this Purdue passing attack. What are some other areas of strength where Purdue could potentially exploit the Orange?

Fezler: While the offense usually takes the spotlight for Purdue football, the team has a veteran secondary that has fueled a fast start on the defensive side of the ball through two games. The Boilermakers are one of just three teams in the country with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns this season. Against Penn State, fifth-year safety Chris Jefferson brought back an interception 72 yards for a score in the fourth quarter and senior safety Cam Allen also tallied a pick-six that went for 65 yards this past weekend against Indiana State. So far, the Purdue defense has registered four takeaways while keeping its opponents scoreless in six out of eight quarters.

Q: Garrett Shrader has arguably been the best QB in college football since the season started. Who are some potential Purdue defensive game-wreckers and what type of things will the Boilermakers have to do to slow Shrader down?

Fezler: There's no doubt that Shrader has been exceptional for Syracuse to start the season, and it will be imperative for Purdue to disrupt his timing and create pressure up front with the defensive line. The team has deployed a deep rotation of defensive linemen but is still looking for someone to emerge after losing star pass rusher George Karlaftis to the NFL. Redshirt senior defensive tackle Branson Deen, who was often overlooked for his size at the position, is the leader up front and has a high motor. Deen has a sack and two quarterback hits so far this season and will look to add to those numbers when Shrader drops back to pass. The Boilermakers will need several players to step up and generate pressure, forcing Shrader into rare mistakes in order to get the ball back to Aidan O'Connell and the offense.

On the back end of the defense, filled with experienced players as I mentioned, redshirt senior cornerback Cory Trice returned to the field after suffering a knee injury that cut his season short last year. Trice is a big, physical player with plenty of length at his position, standing at 6'3" and 215 pounds. Against Penn State to open the season, he came away with a pass breakup but also registered a tackle for loss. He has the potential to be among the Big Ten's best corners by the end of the season due to his coverage skills and fearlessness in run support.

Q: Charlie Jones looks like a dark horse Biletnikoff candidate and the undisputed go-to guy for this Purdue offense through 2 games. What makes him such a tough cover and how critical was he in replacing current Cleveland Brown David Bell?

Fezler: After transferring to Purdue from Iowa this offseason, players and coaches raved about Charlie Jones throughout fall training camp. Already through two games, he's showing why he created such a buzz before the start of the season. Jones — who was a first-team All-Big Ten punt returner with the Hawkeyes — has great speed on the outside, but he is also an incredible route runner and someone with natural hands. Coach Jeff Brohm admitted that before he joined the Boilermakers, there wasn't much tape of him at receiver, but Jones and quarterback Aidan O'Connell played little league football as kids and are now rekindling that childhood connection. So far, it's as if they never spent a day apart in their lives.

Replacing an NFL-caliber wide receiver like David Bell, who was recognized as last year's Big Ten Receiver of the Year, was never going to be easy. Before Jones burst onto the scene in West Lafayette, Ind., it looked like O'Connell was going to have to spread the ball around to make up for Bell's absence. Jones was far from proven before he got to the program, but he's stepping up in a big way and will be vital for the team's success this season.

Q: You guys are coming off a 9-win season and a bowl victory in 2021, the highest win total in the Jeff Brohm era. After a 1-1 start and a hard-fought loss to Penn State, where are the season expectations for Purdue?

Fezler: It's without question that Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers expect to not only make a bowl game once again this season, but also compete for a chance to play in the Big Ten Championship. With Big Ten West favorites Iowa and Wisconsin off to rocky starts in 2022, Purdue will have its fair share of opportunities to seize control of its division. But that is by no means an easy task.

Conference matchups against Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa will be pivotal in determining who sits atop the West by the end of the year, and who will eventually challenge the likes of Ohio State or Michigan during the Big Ten finale inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Q: Are you worried that Jeff Brohm doesn’t seem to know Sean Murphy Tucker’s name?

Fezler: A positive for Jeff Brohm is that it isn't the local media's job to know the names of Syracuse players, it's his. And as long as he knows that No. 34 for Syracuse — under whatever alias imaginable — is having himself a fantastic season so far, I think Purdue will be in good shape from a preparation standpoint. Sean Tucker is undoubtedly one of the key pieces for the Orange on offense, so Brohm will get his team ready to try to slow him down come Saturday.

