Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Boston College

Syracuse is looking to snap their four game losing streak on Saturday when rival Boston College comes to the Dome. What will the Orange be facing in the Eagles? We spoke to BC Bulletin's AJ Black to get the inside scoop.

To get the Boston College perspective this week, following him on Twitter @BostonCollegeSI. Black also hosts the "Locked on Boston College" daily podcast that can be found on your major podcasting platforms.

Q: BC seems to be off to a strong start under their new head coach. What has been the biggest difference between him and Addazio?



Black: "There are quite a few differences you will notice between Jeff Hafley and Steve Addazio. First off, the offense. Almost immediately after being hired, Jeff Hafley added Frank Cignetti Jr his new OC and went out and got transfer QB Phil Jurkovec, a blue chip from Notre Dame. The offense now is much more balanced, and BC has a very solid air attack. He has tightened up the defense--we will get more into that later---and has special teams clicking. On top of all of that, he is a master motivator and good in game coach. He is not the screaming yelling type which was Addazio's bread and butter, but a much more direct and fair coach, and the players have responded. Finally, on the recruiting trail, Hafley is a major upgrade. After years of having recruiting classes ranked in the 60's, they have jumped to 35th this year."



Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of the BC offense?

Black: "The passing game has been their major strength this year. Phil Jurkovec is a dynamic quarterback, that can do a lot of things really well. At 6'4 250 pounds, he has been compared to Ben Roethlisberger, as he is incredibly hard to get to the ground and is physical. He also has a solid arm, as he continues to grow in the offense. BC for the first time in recent memory has good weapons for Jurkovec to throw to. Zay Flowers has exploded into a #1 wide out, with elite speed who continues to grow in become as he says "more than just a jet sweep guy.". CJ Lewis has four touchdowns this year, and a 6'4 gives Jurkovec a tall target in the red zone. Jalaen Gill a former Top 100 wide out transfer from Ohio State continues to grow in the offense. While Hunter Long is near the top in the country in balls caught for a tight end.

"On the flip side the running game has taken a while to take off. After not being able to run for more than 90 yards in a game, they ran it for 264 yards two weeks ago against Georgia Tech. Jeff Hafley has preached that they will continue to improve, it just hasn't been consistent yet."

Q: What are the strengths and weaknesses of the BC defense?



Black: "The secondary has played very well this year under the tutelage of Jeff Hafley. Gone are the soft cushions that hallmarked a Steve Addazio defense, and now they are playing "violent' as Jeff Hafley likes to say. Good tight man coverage, with solid defenders, they don't get beat deep. On top of that the defensive line is starting to improve. While the sacks aren't there yet, they are keeping the quarterback in the pocket and not allowing them to escape for easy yards.

"The biggest weakness so far this year has been the rushing defense. This is all relative though, because for six weeks before they were allowing big chunks in the running game, especially against Virginia Tech and UNC. Last week against Travis Etienne, the best running back in the country they held him to four yards a carry. But until this is consistent, I would say the rushing defense has been their biggest area of concern."

Q: BC appears to be much more of a passing offense than in year’s past. Is this by design or a result of weaknesses in their opponents?

Black: "I think it has more to do with a few other factors. One, they haven't been able to get it going in many games. Running back David Bailey, who Syracuse fans will remember as one of the big physical backs that gashed Orange last year, has dropped 25 pounds and didn't seem the same to start the year. He, along with Patrick Garwo have had trouble putting the ball on the ground (now many of those fumbles were called off due to being down, but still an issue). Garwo is out for the Syracuse game after having surgery last week. On top of that, BC has had to play catch up in most games, and when they do Frank Cignetti basically goes almost exclusively to the pass."



Q: Boston College needs to do what to win this game?

Black: "Cut down on mental errors. BC is 88th in the country in penalty yards give up, and makes these mistakes in almost every game. It killed them against Clemson, when they had 11 penalties for 92 yards."

Q: Syracuse needs to do what to win this game?

Black: "Catch BC sleeping. This is the perfect trap game for the Eagles. They just had a physical battle with Clemson, and have Notre Dame next week. If Syracuse can execute quickly and make BC scramble they could win this."