    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 14: Virginia Tech Preview

    Mike and Kyle take a deep dive into the Orange's road trip to face the Hokies.
    Author:

    Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 14 is out! Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff look ahead to the Orange's matchup with Virginia Tech.

    Apple Podcasts: LINK

    Stitcher: LINK

    iHeart Radio: LINK

    Spotify: LINK

    You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleav website HERE.

    Introducing the Bleav in Syracuse podcast! A Syracuse football podcast co-hosted by Mike McAllister of Syracuse and former Syracuse as well as NFL safety Shamarko Thomas on the Bleav Podcasting Network. The podcast is produced by Kyle Leff. Bleav is described as, “from athletes who played for the teams to passionate experts on topics you want to hear, Bleav Podcast Network is the #1 podcast network for professionals.”

    The co-hosts of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast will break down Syracuse football after each game this season and preview upcoming matchups. You can access the Bleav in Syracuse podcast in all of your favorite podcasting locations. Apple podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio and Spotify. The links to each are listed above.

    In episode one, Mike and Shamarko broke down Syracuse's season opening win over Ohio. Episode two focused on previewing the home opener against Rutgers. Episode three broke down the loss to Rutgers. Episode four looked ahead to a matchup with FCS and in-state foe Albany. Episode five broke down the Orange's big win over the Great Danes. Episode six looked ahead to Syracuse's final non-conference matchup against Liberty. Episode seven broke down the Orange's big win over the Flames. Episode eight previewed the ACC opener at Florida State. Episode nine took a deep dive into the loss at FSU. Episode 10 looked ahead to the matchup with Wake Forest. Episode 11 broke down the loss to the Demon Deacons. Episode 12 previewed the matchup with Clemson. Episode 13 looked back at the loss to the Tigers. 

    Bleav Podcast Wide
    Football

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 14: Virginia Tech Preview

    just now
    Bunch
    Recruiting

    Chris Bunch Announcement Primer

    11 minutes ago
    Pena 3
    Football

    By the Numbers: Syracuse at Virginia Tech

    23 hours ago
    Tucker 4
    Football

    Chestnut, Roscoe, Tucker Named Midseason All Americans

    Oct 19, 2021
    DeVito
    Football

    The Departure of DeVito

    Oct 19, 2021
    Buddy Quarantine
    Basketball

    Buddy Boeheim Named to Preseason All-ACC First Team

    Oct 19, 2021
    Buddy
    Basketball

    Syracuse Picked to Finish Seventh in ACC Preseason Poll

    Oct 19, 2021
    Fans 2
    Football

    Why Has Syracuse's Student Section Seen a Significant Rise in Attendance, Engagement?

    Oct 19, 2021