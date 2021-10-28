Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 16: Boston College Preview

    Mike and Kyle take a deep dive into Saturday's matchup between the Eagles and the Orange.
    Author:

    Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 16 is out! Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff look ahead take a deep dive into the Orange's big win over Virginia Tech.

    Apple Podcasts: LINK

    Stitcher: LINK

    iHeart Radio: LINK

    Spotify: LINK

    Read More

    You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleav website HERE.

    Introducing the Bleav in Syracuse podcast! A Syracuse football podcast co-hosted by Mike McAllister of Syracuse and former Syracuse as well as NFL safety Shamarko Thomas on the Bleav Podcasting Network. The podcast is produced by Kyle Leff. Bleav is described as, “from athletes who played for the teams to passionate experts on topics you want to hear, Bleav Podcast Network is the #1 podcast network for professionals.”

    The co-hosts of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast will break down Syracuse football after each game this season and preview upcoming matchups. You can access the Bleav in Syracuse podcast in all of your favorite podcasting locations. Apple podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio and Spotify. The links to each are listed above.

    In episode one, Mike and Shamarko broke down Syracuse's season opening win over Ohio. Episode two focused on previewing the home opener against Rutgers. Episode three broke down the loss to Rutgers. Episode four looked ahead to a matchup with FCS and in-state foe Albany. Episode five broke down the Orange's big win over the Great Danes. Episode six looked ahead to Syracuse's final non-conference matchup against Liberty. Episode seven broke down the Orange's big win over the Flames. Episode eight previewed the ACC opener at Florida State. Episode nine took a deep dive into the loss at FSU. Episode 10 looked ahead to the matchup with Wake Forest. Episode 11 broke down the loss to the Demon Deacons. Episode 12 previewed the matchup with Clemson. Episode 13 looked back at the loss to the Tigers. Episode 14 previewed the matchup with Virginia Tech. Episode 15 broke down the win over the Hokies. 

