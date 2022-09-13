Skip to main content

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 43: What to Make of Win Over UConn

Breaking down the Orange's blowout victory over the Huskies.

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 43, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Syracuse football is back and has started the season 2-0 following a 48-14 win over UConn. Mike McAllister, Mike Gross and Josh Crawford go in-depth on the win and break it all down. You can download, like and subscribe using the links below to your favorite podcasting location.

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

Tune-In: LINK

Google Podcasts: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Spotify: LINK

You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleav website HERE.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. Syracuse started with an impressive showing against Louisville in a 31-7 win and followed that up with a 48-14 blowout of UConn.

The Orange is led by superstar running back Sean Tucker, who set a program record for single season rushing yards last season. He comes into the year with All-American hype and a Heisman campaign attached to his name. The key to the season may be the play of quarterback Garrett Shrader, whose ability to throw the football will be critical to offensive success.

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 43: What to Make of Win Over UConn

