Bleav in Syracuse Episode 45

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 45, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Syracuse football has started 3-0 for the first time since 2018 after knocking off Purdue 32-29 in thrilling fashion. Mike McAllister, Mike Gross and Josh Crawford break down the win, what it means for the Orange moving forward including both positive and negative trends. You can subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platforms as linked below.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. Syracuse started with an impressive showing against Louisville in a 31-7 win and followed that up with a 48-14 blowout of UConn. Syracuse answered those two strong performances by rallying to beat Purdue 32-29 in the Dome.

The Orange is led by superstar running back Sean Tucker, who set a program record for single season rushing yards last season. He comes into the year with All-American hype and a Heisman campaign attached to his name. The key to the season may be the play of quarterback Garrett Shrader, whose ability to throw the football will be critical to offensive success.

