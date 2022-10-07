Bleav in Syracuse Episode 50: Recruiting, Team Comparison, Remaining Schedule Predictions

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 50, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! With the Orange on a bye, the guys discuss some recruiting notes, compare the 2022 Syracuse football team to the 1987 squad and predict the record for the remaining schedule. You can subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platforms as linked below.

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

Tune-In: LINK

Google Podcasts: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Spotify: LINK

You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleav website HERE.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. Syracuse started with an impressive showing against Louisville in a 31-7 win and followed that up with a 48-14 blowout of UConn. Syracuse answered those two strong performances by rallying to beat Purdue 32-29 and Virginia 22-20 in the Dome before blowing out Wagner 59-0.

The Orange is led by superstar running back Sean Tucker, who set a program record for single season rushing yards last season. He comes into the year with All-American hype and a Heisman campaign attached to his name. The key to the season may be the play of quarterback Garrett Shrader, whose ability to throw the football will be critical to offensive success.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF