Skip to main content

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 53: Clemson Preview

Orange football podcast breaks down the matchup with the Tigers.

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 53, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! The Orange travels south to face fifth ranked Clemson in a battle for ACC Atlantic control. The guys break down the game, including keys to victory and make predictions for the outcome. . You can subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platforms as linked below.

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

Tune-In: LINK

Google Podcasts: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Spotify: LINK

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleav website HERE.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. Syracuse started with an impressive showing against Louisville in a 31-7 win and followed that up with a 48-14 blowout of UConn. Syracuse answered those two strong performances by rallying to beat Purdue 32-29 and Virginia 22-20 in the Dome before blowing out Wagner 59-0. After a bye, Syracuse then defeated NC State 24-9.

The Orange is led by superstar running back Sean Tucker, who set a program record for single season rushing yards last season. He comes into the year with All-American hype and a Heisman campaign attached to his name. The key to the season may be the play of quarterback Garrett Shrader, whose ability to throw the football will be critical to offensive success.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Bleav Rebrand
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 53: Clemson Preview

By Mike McAllister
Damarius Owens Visit 2
Recruiting

Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

By Mike McAllister
Shrader Tucker
Football

Recipe for an Upset

By Josh Crawford
Mintz Cuse Jersey
Basketball

Syracuse Men's and Women's Basketball Freshmen Guards Preview Upcoming Season

By Mark Budd
AP Poll
Football

Key Matchups: Syracuse at Clemson

By Josh Crawford
Shafer White
Football

Syracuse Uniform Combination at Clemson

By Mike McAllister
Dino Babers Award
Football

Dino Babers Named to Bear Bryant Award Watch List

By Mike McAllister
Shrader PFF
Football

How to Watch Syracuse at Clemson

By Mike McAllister