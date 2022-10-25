Skip to main content

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 54: Heartbreak in Death Valley

Orange football podcast breaks down the loss at Clemson.

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 54, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! The Orange traveled south to take on Clemson and suffered its first loss of the season 27-21 despite leading by 11 going into the fourth quarter. The guys break down the loss including Sean Tucker's carries, penalties/calls, Garrett Shrader's performance, the defense and much more. You can subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platforms as linked below.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. Syracuse started with an impressive showing against Louisville in a 31-7 win and followed that up with a 48-14 blowout of UConn. Syracuse answered those two strong performances by rallying to beat Purdue 32-29 and Virginia 22-20 in the Dome before blowing out Wagner 59-0. After a bye, Syracuse then defeated NC State 24-9. The Orange suffered its first loss of the season 27-21 at Clemson.

The Orange is led by superstar running back Sean Tucker, who set a program record for single season rushing yards last season. He comes into the year with All-American hype and a Heisman campaign attached to his name. The key to the season may be the play of quarterback Garrett Shrader, whose ability to throw the football will be critical to offensive success.

