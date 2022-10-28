Bleav in Syracuse Episode 55: Notre Dame Preview

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 55, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! The Orange return to the comforts of the JMA Wireless Dome to take on an up and down Notre Dame squad on Saturday. Mike and Josh, along with special guest Bryan Driskell (Publisher, Irish Breakdown), take a deep dive into the matchup. You can subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platforms as linked below.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. Syracuse started with an impressive showing against Louisville in a 31-7 win and followed that up with a 48-14 blowout of UConn. Syracuse answered those two strong performances by rallying to beat Purdue 32-29 and Virginia 22-20 in the Dome before blowing out Wagner 59-0. After a bye, Syracuse then defeated NC State 24-9. The Orange suffered its first loss of the season 27-21 at Clemson.

The Orange is led by superstar running back Sean Tucker, who set a program record for single season rushing yards last season. He comes into the year with All-American hype and a Heisman campaign attached to his name. The key to the season may be the play of quarterback Garrett Shrader, whose ability to throw the football will be critical to offensive success.

