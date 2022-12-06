Bleav in Syracuse Episode 61: Bowl Game, College Cup, Hoops Win

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 61, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Orange men's soccer is in the College Cup, the football team knows its bowl destination and opponent, and the basketball team picked up a big road win. Mike McAllister, Josh Crawford and Sammy St. Jean break it all down. You can subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting platforms as linked below.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. Syracuse started with an impressive showing against Louisville in a 31-7 win and followed that up with a 48-14 blowout of UConn. Syracuse answered those two strong performances by rallying to beat Purdue 32-29 and Virginia 22-20 in the Dome before blowing out Wagner 59-0. After a bye, Syracuse then defeated NC State 24-9. The Orange suffered its first loss of the season 27-21 at Clemson followed by its first home loss in a 41-24 set back to Notre Dame. Syracuse was on a four game losing streak after falling at Pitt 19-9 and Florida State 38-3. After falling at Wake Forest and extending the losing streak to five, Syracuse snapped that streak with a win at Boston College.

