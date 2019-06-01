How Many English Teams Have Won the Champions League?

If Tottenham beats Liverpool Saturday, it will become the sixth English club to win a European Cup.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are the five English clubs that have previously won Champions League (previously European Cup) titles, with Chelsea's victory over Bayern Munich in 2012 being the most recent English title in the competition. Liverpool has the most Champions League titles of any English club with five; Manchester United has three, Nottingham Forest has two and Aston Villa and Chelsea have one each.

While Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea competed in the Premier League this past season, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest competed in the Championship. Aston Villa will be promoted to the Premier League next season after winning a playoff, and Nottingham Forest finished No. 9 out of 24 teams in the Championship.

Tottenham faces Liverpool in this year's Champions League Final on Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m. ET.