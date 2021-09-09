Bleav in Syracuse Podcast: Episode Two

Episode two of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast is now available! In episode one, co-hosts Mike McAllister and Shamarko Thomas broke down the Orange's season opening win over Ohio. In episode two, the co-hosts take a deep dive into the home opener against Rutgers. Including playing in front of the Carrier Dome crowd, channeling the adrenaline to stay disciplined in your assignments, key players in the game, Rutgers 61 points against Temple, the importance of winning the turnover battle and more. Here is how you can download, listen and subscribe.

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Spotify: LINK

You can also listen to the podcasts on the Bleav website HERE.

The plan is for two episodes per week, one breaking down the previous game and the next previewing the upcoming contest.