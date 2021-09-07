Bleav in Syracuse Podcast: Episode 1

Introducing the Bleav in Syracuse podcast! A Syracuse football podcast co-hosted by Mike McAllister of Syracuse and former Syracuse as well as NFL safety Shamarko Thomas on the Bleav Podcasting Network. The podcast is produced by Kyle Leff. Bleav is described as, “from athletes who played for the teams to passionate experts on topics you want to hear, Bleav Podcast Network is the #1 podcast network for professionals.”

The co-hosts of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast will break down Syracuse football after each game this season and preview upcoming matchups. You can access the Bleav in Syracuse podcast in all of your favorite podcasting locations. Apple podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio and Spotify. The links to each is listed below. Episode 1, breaking down Syracuse’s win over Ohio, is already available. They are linked below for you to download, listen and subscribe:

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Spotify: LINK

You can also listen to the podcasts no the Bleav website HERE.

In episode one, Mike and Shamarko break down performances from Duce Chestnut, Sean Tucker and Tommy DeVito. Shamarko uses his experience at Syracuse and the NFL to discuss pressure a rushing attack can put on a defense. A defense’s mentality in certain situations, including the red zone where Syracuse kept Ohio out of the end zone. In addition, the two discuss the play of the offensive line and the importance of winning the season opener.

The plan is for two episodes per week, one breaking down the previous game and the next previewing the upcoming contest.