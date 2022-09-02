Bleav in Syracuse Podcast Episode 41: Louisville Preview

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 41, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Syracuse football is back and is set to take on the Louisville Cardinals in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday to kick off the 2022 season. We are joined by Louisville Report's Matt McGavic to break down the matchup, keys to victory for both teams, how we see the game playing out and some similarities between the offseasons for both squads. You can download, like and subscribe using the links below to your favorite podcasting location.

Syracuse is set to embark on an important 2022 season. While the Orange seems as deep and talented as its been under head coach Dino Babers, the schedule also appears to be the most difficult of his tenure. It all starts with a Louisville team that has dominated Syracuse in the last three meetings.

The Orange is led by superstar running back Sean Tucker, who set a program record for single season rushing yards last season. He comes into the year with All-American hype and a Heisman campaign attached to his name. The key to the season may be the play of quarterback Garrett Shrader, whose ability to throw the football will be critical to offensive success.

